Even behind bars Meek Mill is still winning. Since Sunday night’s Super Bowl (Feb. 4), his 2012 track “Dreams and Nightmares” has been streamed a cool 1.4 million times, Billboard reports. The ubiquitous track has served as the entrance song for Meek’s home team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots (41-33), and became NFL champions. After their stellar win, they celebrated with Meek’s track playing in the background. Following the game, the song garnered a total of 1.47 million album and video streams, collectively. Additionally, “Dreams and Nightmares” was reportedly streamed 854,000 times during the Super Bowl.

Meek Mill is currently serving 2 to 4 years for parole violation. Upon hearing his home team’s win he issued a statement to NBC’S John Clark stating:

“Last night, I felt especially proud to be from the great city of Philadelphia. All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled. I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end.”