Mendeecess Harris’ won’t be getting a reduction in his prison sentence. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star’s latest request to have his time cut short was denied by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Tuesday (Feb. 13).

Harris was sentenced to eight years for drug trafficking as part of a plea deal, “the terms of which specifically provided that he would not receive any role adjustment,” the court decision states.

Harris’ attorneys argued for a reduction due to an amendment in sentencing guidelines, but a trio of appellate judges ultimately ruled against the 39-year-old New York native.

The decision goes on to state that the court found Harris’ arguments to be “without merit.”

Harris, who was accused of being involved in a multi-million drug ring, pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking conspiracy charges. The father of four, began his prison sentence in January of 2016, with 15 months credit for time served.

In court documents filed later that year, Harris asked a judge to shave three years off of his sentence. He cited his good behavior, waiting employment upon his release, and successful participation in courses offered to him while in prison. Additionally, Harris vowed to continue to use his platform to speak with community groups about his experiences and to encourage young people to “follow a different course of action.”