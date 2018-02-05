Over 50 actors, artists and creatives have teamed up with Mic with a warm suggestion to honor black history makers in a creative and inspiring initiative.

The Black Monuments Project brings to light heroes more than deserving of a monument in their hometown. With the vast takedown of Confederate statues across the country, the project brings forth a new conversation about honoring icons who changed history for the better. In response to the take down of various Confederate monuments across the country, the Monuments Project has selected a mixture of visible and less familiar figures who have, at some point, envisioned an alternative future and who have martyred, both intentionally and unintentionally, for the advancement of African Americans.

Launched at the top of Black History Month, the six-minute video features celebrities like Usher, Kerry Washington, Yara Shahidi, Common, Alfre Woodard, and Jesse Williams opining statues for the likes of Hattie McDaniel, Harry Belafonte, Congressman John Lewis, and more.

There is also a 3D Snapchat lens featuring realistic statues of figures like Colin Kaepernick for Wisconsin and Anita Hill for Massachusetts. So far, users are erecting them all over the country.

The project’s primary concern is to correct the distorted transmission of American history and the presence of landmarks and statues that are emblematic of countless efforts and tireless endeavors to keep blacks in both physical and metaphorical chains. The first stepping stone is to acknowledge blacks and advocates for their rights by means of imagining a nation where honorary members of history, deserving of statues and monuments, are not the very people that wished to bind the progress of their fellow Americans by its ankles.

Black History Month is off to a great start.

