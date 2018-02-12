To celebrate Black History Month lyricist Mic Capes dedicates his latest video to Black women around the world from all walks of life. Titled “Black Pearls,” he takes this opportunity to celebrate one of the world’s most underappreciated treasures.

With the assistance of Lauren Steele and Aaron O’Bryan Smith, the Portland, Oregon rapper puts the queens of the earth on blast — in the best way possible.

“It’s your essence, you should celebrate the win/ I put this message in a pen to heal your melanated skin, girl you’re beautiful,” raps Mic Capes on the moving new track. Watch on as gorgeous faces and bodies flood the screen in the rising MC’s loving dedication below.

(Directed by Honey Lab Productions/Prema DiGrazia)