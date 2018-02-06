Michael B. Jordan just dropped a bomb during his visit on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and it had nothing to do with his upcoming role in Black Panther. Instead, the 30-year-old actor revealed that he still lives at home with his parents, and apparently it’s really “therapeutic.”

“I love my parents but we have a roommate relationship right now, which is interesting,” he said. “You get home-cooked meals but then you also have random trips to the kitchen in the middle of the night.”

Despite the familiarity of living under his parents’ roof, Jordan admitted that he’s looking to change his situation rather quickly. After all, he said it can get “a little uncomfortable from time-to-time,” especially when they run into him while he’s “half naked.”

Luckily, Jordan hasn’t had much time to hang out for movie night with the rents In fact, the actor has had his schedule booked with a number of huge blockbuster films. Jordan is set to star alongside a stellar cast n the upcoming Black Panther film on Feb. 16. Then he’s moving on to start filming for Creed 2 in Apr. 2018. He also dished to Ellen about his workout and healthy eating routine to prepare for his role as a competitive boxer.

To give Jordan the benefit of the doubt, he may not have had any time to go house hunting. His career did skyrocket in the past couple of years after all. But hopefully when he gets a little time to rest, he starts searching the web for houses on the market.