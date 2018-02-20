Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o Are Trolling Us All With Their Flirtatious Tweets

If you’re tired of hearing about Black Panther and the beautiful cast, the amazing film, how important it is for children and adults to see superheroes of color on screen, the brilliance of director Ryan Coogler or anything else related to the movie, it’s going to be a long week for you.

As Marvel’s latest film made its way to theaters (and subsequently crushed the box office) fans soon learned Michael B. Jordan who plays Eric Killmonger and Lupita Nyong’o who plays Nakia made a bet on set, to which Jordan lost. As part of his punishment, the 31-year-old actor must do on-call push ups.

While Jordan waited backstage before speaking to the hosts of The View, the Academy-Award winning actress surprised him and demanded he pay up.

@michaelbjordan, losing with a smile. On call push-ups!!!

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Since then, the two have engaged in playful banter on social media leading many to believe that while working on Black Panther they became more than just friends.

#LupitaNyongo hit #MichaelBJordan back with a response 😩 (view previous post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The Creed 2 star then replied in kind.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfZx6lvFn3f/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom

Twitter however loved every minute of it.

#WakandaForever

