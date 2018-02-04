Black History Month is off to a wonderful start as it’s been announced 27-year-old Michael Thomas from Brooklyn by way of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has become the 132nd president of the Harvard Law Review. Thomas is the third African-American man to hold the title. The second was Dr. David Panton and the first was (you guessed it, the big homie) Barack Obama in 1990.

READ Meet ImeIme A. Umana, The First Black Woman Elected President Of The Harvard Law Review

The Harvard Law Review is a student-edited journal, and oftentimes is cited by Supreme Court Justices during cases. Thomas will succeed ImeIme Umana who became the first black woman to lead the prestigious publication.

“Michael is a gifted editor who is adored by his peers,” said Umana. “Since meeting him last year, Michael has consistently struck me as unusually brilliant and deeply kind. His commitment to the Law Review and thoughtful approach to legal scholarship will enrich our organization. I am eager to see the Law Review flourish under Michael’s leadership this year.”

Before being accepted into Harvard Law, Thomas earned a B.A. in Sociology from Princeton University in 2012. After Princeton, Thomas worked in the Mayor’s Office In New York City in the office of the Counsel to the Mayor. Thomas who is second-year student at Harvard Law spoke highly of his predecessor.

READ Barack Obama Counts Down To The New Year By Sharing Some Of His Favorite Stories From 2017

“ImeIme and her volume have set the bar high,” said Thomas. “ImeIme’s tenure as president has been exemplary and that is simply a testament to her deep intellect and compassion. The Law Review is a stronger institution today because of her leadership and nothing could have prepared me better for the role than following her lead. I’m incredibly honored to be following in her footsteps and am looking forward to the work ahead.”

Congrats to Mr. Thomas.