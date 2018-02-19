Michelle Obama is giving Black Panther two thumbs up, just the latest development in a very good Presidents Day weekend for the Marvel Studios film.

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen,” the former first lady tweeted Monday (Feb. 19). “I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.

“Director Ryan Coogler’s film has become a monster hit, breaking box-office records and earning praise, including from Oprah Winfrey, who called it “phenomenal” and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins who tweeted: “BLACK PANTHER is PEAK double consciousness. It’s a Marvel movie, sure. And a blockbuster, absolutely, covers those bases and covers them well. But a film that features that vegetarian bit? Or Kilmonger’s last line? Ryan’s made two movies at once. And he crushed them both.”

The film is on its way to a projected $235 million-plus for the four-day holiday weekend.

This article was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.