Mick Jenkins Gifts Fans With Moral Instructions On New Mixtape ‘or more; the frustration’

Chicago’s Mick Jenkins has been busy prepping his upcoming album. Before serving the full entree, Jenkins gifted fans with a fulfilling appetizer with his new mixtape, or more; the frustration.

The 8-song effort finds Mick staying in his comfort zone by delivering moral instructions over mellow and jazz-influenced instrumentals. or more; the frustration is the follow-up to or more: the anxious released last year.

Just before the release the or more; the frustration, The Healing Component rapper went on Twitter to complain about music critics critiquing music and comparing MCs to other MCs.

I guess the frustration of it all definitely leads to new creative discoveries… — spread love (@mickjenkins) February 21, 2018

But sometimes writers block is writers block… — spread love (@mickjenkins) February 21, 2018

Lol ‍♂️ far worse frustrations than writers block to this shit tho… — spread love (@mickjenkins) February 21, 2018

Just know music is coming. 2017 was definitely year of getting it together for me…

Glad I’m in the position to take a year to get shit together..no matter the frustrations really… — spread love (@mickjenkins) February 21, 2018

It’s not a matter of rushing.

More just understanding that things aren’t the way you thought they were. Taking that from life and applying it to the *business of creativity. As opposed to just being a creative. — spread love (@mickjenkins) February 21, 2018

VERY FRUSTRATING PROCESS — spread love (@mickjenkins) February 21, 2018

Just to have muhfuckas tell you who you not better than. — spread love (@mickjenkins) February 21, 2018

Mick Jenkins got start in the rap game as an undergrad student at Oakwood University, an HBCU down in Huntsville, AL., by releasing his Trees and Truth mixtape. Some mixtapes and record deal with Cinematic Music Group later, MJ released his debut album, The Healing Component in 2016.

Stream or more; the frustration below.