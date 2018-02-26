Mick Jenkins Gifts Fans With Moral Instructions On New Mixtape ‘or more; the frustration’

Chicago’s Mick Jenkins has been busy prepping his upcoming album. Before serving the full entree, Jenkins gifted fans with a fulfilling appetizer with his new mixtape, or more; the frustration.

The 8-song effort finds Mick staying in his comfort zone by delivering moral instructions over mellow and jazz-influenced instrumentals. or more; the frustration is the follow-up to or more: the anxious released last year.

Just before the release the or more; the frustration, The Healing Component rapper went on Twitter to complain about music critics critiquing music and comparing MCs to other MCs.

Mick Jenkins got start in the rap game as an undergrad student at Oakwood University, an HBCU down in Huntsville, AL., by releasing his Trees and Truth mixtape. Some mixtapes and record deal with Cinematic Music Group later, MJ released his debut album, The Healing Component in 2016.

Stream or more; the frustration below.

