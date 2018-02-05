Migos Tie The Beatles’ Record On Billboard Hot 100

As Migos celebrate their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Feb. 10), with Culture II debuting with 199,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, they also make Billboard chart history: The trio ties The Beatles for the most simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart among groups, with 14.

Drake holds the record among all acts, as he landed 24 concurrent songs on the April 8, 2017-dated Hot 100, the week that his album More Life launched atop the Billboard 200.

Beyond The Beatles and now Migos, no other duo, group or multi-member collective has charted more than nine songs on the Hot 100 at once (led by the Glee Cast, which landed nine on Feb. 26, 2011). The Beatles had held the mark among groups all to themselves since April 11, 1964, a staggering, nearly 54-year-old record.

Of Migos’ 14 entries, 13 are from Culture II; the other is as a featured act on Gucci Mane’s “I Get the Bag” (at No. 37 after reaching No. 11).

Further, seven of Migos’ entries are unaccompanied, with no featured artists (which, of course, have long been common on hip-hop tracks; all 14 of The Beatles’ tracks that week in 1964 were unaccompanied.

Speaking of the April 11, 1964, Hot 100, the week before, The Beatles achieved another historic feat that remains unmatched by any act, as it monopolized the entire top five. On April 11, of their 14 entries, five were in the top 10. Those are the only two weeks in which an act has charted as many as five songs in the top 10 in the Hot 100’s 59-year history.

