When the Migos aren’t matching Beatles records on the Billboard charts, they’re in the kitchen cookin’ up stir fry. In Buzzfeed’s latest viral video, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff show their fans how their wrists really work.

As the Pharrell-assisted track plays, the Atlanta trio puts their culinary know-how to use in the kitchen as they create a bevy of delicious dishes. Earlier this year, the group told Ebro Darden of Beats 1 that the “Stir Fry” beat was actually something Pharrell created years ago.

“We was in the studio in L.A. and he was in the next room,” Quavo said of making “Stir Fry.” “We had been running into each other, we’ve been cool, but he was over there working and he just stepped in because we just walk in everybody’s sessions and it’s love, and go to work. And he had, like, three or four beats, but the pack was from 2008, like, the old hard drive. He had the old pack. He said he was waiting on this moment. The genie way.”

If you have a few minutes to waste, click on the video below.