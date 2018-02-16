Migos and the term “culture” have pretty much become synonymous, since the Atlanta-bred trio unleashed the first installation in their Culture album series last January, fueled by the ubiquitous hit “Bad and Boujee.” Now, Migos have joined forces with TIDAL to release their new documentary Culture, chronicling the journey to the sold-out album release show in NYC. The Charles Todd-directed film begins with fans opening up about what culture means to them, as a bluesy piano plays in the background. Coach K, label head of Migos’ Quality Control label, narrates the film as cameras follow the trio on their Culture promo tour, where they made stops at Hot 97 and their NYU “Culture Class.” Interviews with music execs, like Kevin Liles and Rayna Bass of 300 Entertainment and Quality Control’s Pierre Pee Thomas, are peppered throughout. “They didn’t get skip any steps — every step we had to go, we took. You can hear the pain, the soul in their voices,” Coach K says in the mini-doc. Migos celebrated the release of their Culture album at NYC’s Highline Ballroom, with a packed crowd that sang along to the trio’s hits like “T-Shirt” and “Bad and Boujee” without missing a beat. “We always work hard to win the championship, we don’t practice for nothing,” Quavo says. “You better get down now, because history is in the making, and be a part of history.” Watch the full Culture documentary below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.