Moneybagg Yo Unwraps His ‘Heartless 2′ Project

Moneybagg Yo continues to prove that there is no love lost as he used Valentine’s Day (Feb 14) to drop his new album, Heartless 2. The Memphis hustler is done waiting for apologies and is out to prove all of his naysayers wrong.

The project serves as the sequel to the gritty rapper’s original Heartless mixtape which was released last year on the same date. Yo’s 18 track album features production from Southside, Tay Keith, and more while containing verses from Quavo and fellow hometown heroes, Blocboy JB and Yo Gotti.

Since gaining notoriety online and in the streets, Moneybagg Yo has been very active, and recently inked a distribution deal with Interscope for two projects while remaining as an “Indy” artist.

Stream Moneybagg Yo’s new project below.

Tracklist:

1. Black Heart (prod. by Southside)

2. Bigg Facts (prod. by DMacTooBangin)

3. Bagg Move Feat. Quavo (prod. by Javar Rockamore,Fuse and Stonii The Melody God)

4. Fed baby’s (prod. by DJ Swift x Track Gordy)

5. Still Don’t Kno Feat. Yo Gotti (prod. by Southside)

6. Ion Get You (prod. by Javar Rockamore , Tay Keith and Fuse)

7. Black Feet Feat. BlocBoy JB (prod. by Javar Rockamore)

8. Scars (prod. by Zaytoven)

9. Super Fake (prod. by Tay Keith)

10. FWM Feat. Lil Baby (prod. by Javar Rockamore)

11. Thoughts (prod. by Track Gordy)

12. Ask For (prod. by DMacTooBangin)

13. Break Da Internet (prod. by Southside)

14. Moneybagg Myers (prod. by Javar Rockamore)

15. Walker Holmes (prod. by Track Gordy)

16. Back Then (prod. by Tay Keith)

17. Perfect Bitch (prod. by FUSE x Javar Rockamore)

18. Secrets (prod. by Ben Billions)