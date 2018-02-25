Mo’Nique stopped by The Breakfast Club last week to chat with the hosts, and to particularly question why Charlamagne Tha God gave her ‘Donkey of The Day.’ The interview started out well, with good morning greetings and hugs being exchanged. Yet despite the Academy-Award winner continuously referring to the Black Privilege author by his first name, things ended on a sour note with Mo’Nique comparing Charlamagne to a vicious character in Nate Parker’s Birth of A Nation film.

The Internet was a buzz with many picking sides. Some said despite her packed resume, Mo’Nique does not merit the same amount of money Amy Schumer was offered by Netflix, while others sided with Mo’Nique and believed due to racial and gender bias she’s was lowballed.

During her nearly hour-long interview with the Power 105.1 talking heads, Angela Yee brought up Lee Daniels and Will Packer, two men Mo’Nique has worked that she’s accused of having played a part in blackballing her career. Mo’Nique compared Packer and Daniels’ influence in Hollywood to that of disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein. Charlamagne quickly interrupted the Almost Christmas star to say he understands her sentiments, but to also accuse her of false equivalency.

“There’s a difference between mistreatment and sexual harassment, Miss Mo’Nique,” Charlamagne noted. Will Packer caught wind of the conversation and despite Mo’Nique’s Weinstein comparison, he refused to disparage the comic.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bfl5UVjlRGC/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom