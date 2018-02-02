Fans have been clowning Mo’Nique since she took to Instagram a few weeks ago to request a Netflix boycott. The comedian had reportedly received only $500,000 for a Netflix special which paled in comparison to the $13 million offered to Amy Schumer, and the $20 million given to both Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Some, celebrities and fans alike, have given Mo’Nique their unquestionable support while others continue to question her claims. They wondered whether the Oscar-winner had just created the whole thing. So she gave the most doubtful members of her audience what they wanted.

The comedian posted a screenshot of an email that divulged the most private details of her would-have-been deal that was allegedly proposed by Netflix. The email did, in fact, mention that she would receive a $500,000 talent fee.

Check out the email below.