Mo’Nique Calls Out “Fake” Oprah After “Never Stoop” Comments
It appears that Mo’Nique called Oprah “fake” on Twitter, after the A Wrinkle In Time star spoke to Global Grind about not responding to negativity pointed in her direction from the comedienne.
“My love,” wrote Mo’Nique on Sunday (Feb. 25) to a fan of Oprah’s responding to GG’s tweet regarding the interview. “Fake gold shines too, but it doesn’t change the fact that it will turn your neck green. @Oprah you keep shining.”
As previously reported, Mo’Nique has called out numerous media figures- including Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels- and accused them of blackballing her from the industry, claiming they spread rumors that she was difficult to work with. Mo has reportedly had beef with Lady O since a 2010 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
“It’s a law that if you meet negative with negative you will just have a combustive negative force of energy,” she said in response to why she hasn’t clapped back at the Queens Of Comedy star. “It takes just a little bit of light and we are warriors of the light. I would never stoop to try to meet somebody where they are negatively. Don’t care who they are.”
My love. Fake gold shines too, but it doesn’t change the fact that it will turn your neck green. @Oprah you keep shining.
— Mo’Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) February 25, 2018