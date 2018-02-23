Mo’Nique is no stranger to controversy. After causing a stir earlier this year with claims (and receipts) that Netflix tried to underpay her in comparison to acts like Amy Schumer for her latest comedy special, the Oscar-winning actress received a litany of backlash. Mo’Nique stood firmly on her claims by challenging opponents to prove her wrong.

Following a lengthy Breakfast Club interview, Mo’Nique decided to continue this streak on daytime talk show, The View.

When discussing her plea with fans to boycott Netflix, the conversation shifted to the Almost Christmas star’s Hollywood reputation as “difficult.” The actress blamed powerhouses Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels stating they were “punishing” her for not doing the international press-run for her Academy Award-winning performance in Precious as her contract did not require her to do so.

The cast listened intently until Mo’Nique stated that this treatment was similar to when women “don’t go to the hotel room” in an attempt to compare her experience to those affected by Hollywood’s string of sexual assaults. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg quickly interjected.

“I’m going to stop you,” Whoopi said. “Because contractually when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie… And we’ve had this conversation and I said if you had called me I could’ve schooled you on what was expected.”

Never wavering, Mo’Nique responded, “And we did have that conversation and what I said to you my sweet sister, I said, ‘Whoopi, at what point do we stop saying the next time,’” leaving Whoopi to wonder what “next time” she was referring to. This resulted in Mo’Nique describing in depth the rift between herself and the formerly mention trio of titans.

“If I had done something wrong contractually, they would’ve sued me. The reason why no one could do anything to me contractually, because they found out I did nothing wrong contractually,” Mo’Nique explained. “When I make the statement, ‘This is what happens when you don’t go to the room.’ What Tyler Perry showed me, Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate, when you don’t do what we ask you to do, we’ll take your livelihood. So, for eight years, my family has suffered, my career has suffered because what I would not allow those entities to do was bully me.”

Mo’Nique’s reluctance to be bullied has become characteristic of her career and those in similar lanes. Due to the social constructs against her, it’s unclear if the comedian will be able to create a Chappelle-esque comeback. But one thing that can be assumed is that due to her willingness to be vocal about this topic, Mo’Nique will undoubtedly try.