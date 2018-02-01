Mr. Hudson Helps Vic Mensa Deal With A Bad Breakup In “Coldplay” Video

Mr. Hudson and Vic Mensa make beautiful music together. The two linked on Mensa’s “Almost There,” a song from the Roc Nation signee’s The Manuscript EP. Now the Chicago native lends help to Mr. Hudson for his latest single titled, “Coldplay.”

In the Mia Swier-directed visuals, the The G.O.O.D. Music artist plays a bartender as he fixes a drink for the “We Could Be Free” rapper, who sips on the beverage before taking the stage to rap about a painful breakup with a former lover.

“Vic’s verse is powerful. It’s more than a feature. He wears his heart on his sleeve. We’ve been friends for four years and we only just worked together,” Hudson said to Billboard, where the video was premiered. “You can hear in our collaborations that we really wanted to add a lot to the records. Not all features are like that. Sonically, I love the jazz quartet on a space-station aesthetic. Sad-robot music. That’s my happy place.”

Watch the video above.