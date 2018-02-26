If Mya could have it her way, she’d be prancing around a stage in extravagant garments alongside Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil Kim sometime in the near future. Much like her fans, the singer shares the same wish to witness a “Lady Marmalade” reunion, the chart-topping single born from 2001’s Moulin Rouge!

In a recent interview with ET Canada, in addition to opening up about career milestones, profound advice from Prince and her forthcoming 2018 album, she revealed to Sangita Patel just how open she is to making that inkling of a dream come to fruition. It has been long assumed that Pink and Christina Aguilera weren’t on the best of terms, but maybe the beef was all in our heads. Mya never actually witnessed any tension amongst the quartet while they were on-set. “No, I don’t remember any cat fights, we just got the job done,” Mya said. “We came to give a show at the end of the day, so it was a lot of fun. I really hope that we can reunite and do the song.”

In the past, the ladies did come together for a memorable performance at the 2003 Grammy Awards alongside Patti LaBelle, who popularized the song in 1974. Hopefully the rest of the ladies pick up on her optimism and put something in the works for old time’s sake.