Mya Keeps It Smooth And Sexy On New Single “You Got Me”

Mya continues to mount her comeback as she follows up her initial effort, “Ready For Whatever,” with another sultry single, “You Got Me.”

For this record, the Grammy Award-winning singer chose to pair the talents of producer, MyGuyMars, with lyrics like “Look at the time / where did it go / I gotta get back on the road / Damn I know you hate it” to create a track that blends the two eras of R&B that her career has extended through.

The track “You Got Me” – which can be described as a millennial slow jam – is set to appear on Mya’s forthcoming studio album and follow up to her Grammy-nominated Smoove Jones album released in 2016. With the success of previous album combined with the release of her recent, hypnotizing singles, fans are highly anticipating the release of her upcoming project.