Months after the charges were dropped against Nelly in a Washington State rape case, it seems like the St. Lunatic leader isn’t out of hot water just yet. According to previous reports, he’s now under investigation in the U.K. for allegations of sexual assault.

Yet, Nelly has stood firmly in the position he took when first accused of rape in early December 2017.

“I’m gon’ respond like I’ve always responded since day one,” the rapper told TMZ yesterday (Feb. 15). “I’m innocent.”

In fact, Nelly believes so strongly in his plea that he took time away from his countersuit against Washington State accuser, Monique Greene – whose case was dropped due to her lack of cooperation with authorities – to describe how he feels this fiasco has been handled by the media.

When asked if he feels like he has been treated fairly, one can assume by the Missouri native’s response that the answer is “no,” stating “when my charges were dropped I don’t think that made as much headlines as my accuser.”

In addition to his steadfast stance, Nelly’s lawyer continues to denounce the claims of Greene and others in what could be described as the legal equivalent to the last verse of Tupac’s “I Get Around.”

“These allegations arose after Ms. Green (sic) amended her suit for money to include a reference to these claims,” his lawyer, Scott Rosenblum told TMZ. “Nelly is confident that once investigated, these claims will be determined to be disingenuous.”