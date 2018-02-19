N.E.R.D & Migos Crush 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game was one for the basketball history books.

Up until the final seconds of the game, Team Lebron and Team Steph duked it out with intense competition and aggressive game-play. Ultimately Bron’s squad took home the trophy, but both teams deserve accolades for the night’s (Feb 18) festivities. Unfortunately, the musical performances of the evening weren’t all showstoppers for the same reasons.

Fergie started the game off with a noticabely wobbly rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” that continues to produce some wretched, vile tweets. While that was pretty much a disaster, N.E.R.D and Migos turned Los Angeles out at half time with an incredible performance. For over 10 minutes, Skateboard P and fellas performed a medley of “Rock Star,” “1,000,” “Lemon” and more. Then, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff helped P finish it off with “Stir Fry.”

Watch both performances below.