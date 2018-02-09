Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means there are plenty of people looking to go on dates and spend time with that special someone. Through researching the search terms of their customers, Instacart, the nation’s largest on-demand grocery delivery service, compiled their second Annual Romance Index.

In the report, they were able to determine the eight most romantic U.S. cities. Adversely, they discovered that while some cities are ideal places for fun, others may not be the right places to set the mood.

Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Oakland, Washington D.C. and Chicago are considered the most romantic, while Indianapolis, Raleigh, Orlando, Seattle, Denver, San Diego, San Antonio and Houston are listed as the least desirable romantic locations.

Per their website, Instacart researched nationwide data research and “noticed a spike in romance-related search trends,” such as “chocolate,” “champagne” and “flowers.” Through the upswing in these universally-romantic words, the site was able to determine the most and least romantic U.S. cities.

If you’re looking for a great night out with your bae on Feb. 14 or otherwise, be sure to keep these cities in mind. If you’re still looking for love, you could very well try your luck by visiting the top spots one day.