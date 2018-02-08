Ne-Yo Returns With “Good Man” Single From Upcoming Album

Ne-Yo is ready to flood the airwaves — and Internet — with a bundle of new slow jams and R&B anthems on his upcoming album Good Man. Today (Feb 8), the Grammy award winning singer/songwriter returns with the project’s title track.

“This album focuses on the journey of what it is to be a good man: a good man to your spouse, a good brother to your brother, a good person to the world. I am not proclaiming to be perfect. A good man makes mistakes, learns from those mistakes, therefore to not then repeat those mistakes. Being a A good man is a journey.”

Produced by DJ Camper, the single samples D’Angelo’s classic track “How Does It Feel,” and it brings listeners on a nostalgic ride through his love story.

“So I just wanna pick the phone up/Every single time you call/Then no matter where I’m in/I wanna be chillin with Obama talkin’ business and see you callin’ and tell him, “Hold up I gotta take this”/Let the world wait/Wanna wear it like the middle/Tell ‘em I’m a spoken for a fellow/Ladies say, “Hello” like I’m who they want to be with/I do everything with my left, I know you’ll see it trifiling/And baby I ain’t nowhere perfect,” croons Ne-Yo on the new release.

Listen to “Good Man” below.