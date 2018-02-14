It Turns Out Nicki Minaj Isn’t Missing After All

Earlier this month, fans launched a social media campaign in hopes of locating a supposedly missing Nicki Minaj. The search reportedly stemmed from the rapper’s mysterious absence from her social media accounts since the start of 2018. But it turns out, Nicki Minaj isn’t actually missing; she’s just been in hiding, cooking up something epic.

According to a new report on TMZ, Minaj has been in “beast mode” working on her upcoming album. Her decision to suspend her social media accounts was reportedly a tactic in order to solely focus on the music, sources told TMZ. The Young Money artist reportedly feels more creative without the distractions of Twitter and Instagram.

Minaj hasn’t been working alone though. YM mates, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine and major producers have also been in and out of the studio to assist Minaj with her newest project.

Minaj hasn’t revealed many details regarding her follow up to 2014’s The Pinkprint. But in a 2017 interview with Dazed, the rapper admitted that she is comfortable with the uncertainty. “I’ve made it my business with this album to not even put a date or a deadline on it,” she said. “Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don’t like anything I’ve done in the last six months. Or, tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There’s so much beauty in not knowing. I just want to go in the studio and create like I used to, before there were any expectations. You know? When I was just having fun, working on my mixtapes, going in and creating… writing my little life.”

While she may not know when the album is going to drop, she reportedly confirmed in the same interview that the album is going to be her best work to date.

Stay tuned.