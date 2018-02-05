Nicole Ari Parker Mulls Over ‘Soul Food’ Reunion

It looks like the reported reboot of Martin will have some company. According to actress Nicole Ari Parker, Showtime’s hit series Soul Food might make a return.

Although Parker left fans in a state of speculation, her recent Instagram post made it sound as if the early 2000s show will find a new audience while sparking nostalgia for its longtime fans.

READ: Tisha Campbell-Martin Subtly Confirms ‘Martin’ Reboot

Out on a date with her husband Boris Kodjoe and Soul Food co-star Malinda Williams, Parker queried, “Sis..should we do a #SoulFood reunion? Hmmm let’s think about it for 3 seconds.”

Soul Food’s television component served as a spin-off to the critically-acclaimed film of the same name. The show expanded the storylines of the complex characters and ran from 2000 to 2004. Alongside Parker and Kodjoe, the show starred Vanessa A. Williams, Aaron Meeks, Rockmond Dunbar, Darrin Dewitt Henson and more.

READ: Queen Latifah Is Hopeful That ‘Living Single’ Can Make A Return To Television

In 2015, Parker and Kodjoe welcomed the series’ cast members on their daytime talk show where they revisited past show moments and what the future holds.