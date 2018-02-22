The fight to free Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram continues after the country’s army rescued 76 girls on Wednesday (Feb. 21), The Grio reports. Two bodies were also discovered while at least 13 girls remain captive.

“Everybody is celebrating their coming with songs and praises to God almighty,” Babagana Umar, a parent of one of those kidnapped, said to Reuters. “The only sad news is that two girls were dead and no explanation.”

A school became the terrorist organization’s target once they entered the town of Dapchi. Those within heard the gunshots and attempted to flee the scene, but reports indicate that nearly 91 people went missing after the attack. Students and faculty were also granted one week off from classes to psychologically recover from what they witnessed.

In 2014, Boko Haram abducted nearly 276 girls from a school in Chibok. Nearly 100 women still remain confined. That same year, the situation reached a mainstream level of attention through the global campaign #BringBackOurGirls, that was backed by former First Lady Michelle Obama.