Nipsey Hussle’s life story will be made into a major motion picture one day, hopefully under the direction of Ryan Coogler, but for now his music and charitable efforts are more than enough to solidify himself as a community leader from the West Coast.

The Crenshaw representative is proud to debut his long awaited album, Victory Lap, today (Feb 15). Through his All Money/Atlantic Records imprint, Nip debuts fifteen tracks with a little help from his famous friends Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Cee-Lo Green, The-Dream, Marsha Ambrosius, TeeFlii, Buddy and Stacy Barthe.

“I’ve been in the game as a mixtape artist for almost 10 years, so I was able to get feedback on my music, not only not on the mainstream level but just on my core fan base mixtape level,” Nipsey recently told Zane Lowe. “With this album I just really look back at what worked and not in terms of like what worked on the radio or on stage but what worked with people. Which records really impacted people and what was my angle?”

He continues, “And when I realized that the records where I just talked about my story, those are the ones that really connected. When I talked about my real life stories. So I wanted to make Victory Lap a collection of those. I think that’s what’s really special about the album is that I got a little bit more clarity on why people have connected with me as an artist and I think I delivered on that clarity with the album.”

Stream and purchase Nipsey’s new album below: