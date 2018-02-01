Nipsey Hussle is constantly trying to take his community activism to new heights. In South Central, Los Angeles he’s known as the man with the master plan and continues to help countless individuals and families improve their living conditions. That includes providing jobs for folks at his Crewnshaw businesses.

On a recent trip to his Marathon store, Nip invited his long time employee of thirteen years to spend the day with him in Beverly Hills. Watch as he treats Bruce to a lavish shopping spree, fancy dinner and a nightcap at the gentlemen’s club in “Midas Touch” episode 1 below.

Nipsey’s upcoming Victory Lap album is slated for release on Feb. 16.