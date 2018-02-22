Fresh off the release of his long-awaited debut album,Victory Lap, and a fire Funk Flex freestyle, the streets favorite MC Nipsey Hussle releases brand new music visuals for “Hussle and Motivate,” track No. 7 from his official debut.

Staying loyal to his homeboy, who needs a million dollars to come home from jail, Nipsey Hussle decides to get the million by robbing a money truck. And guess what? Gangsta Nip pulls off the smooth heist, but not before having to shoot it out with police. During the shootout, Nip’s ride or die woman, Lauren London pulls up in the getaway car and takes 12 on a high-speed chase back to the ‘hood.

For most of Nip’s career, the veteran rapper has been independent. And he still is. However, the L.A. rapper announced a partnership with Atlantic Records to assist with the release of Victory Lap. His debut album comes after mixtapes Slauson Boy 2 and 2015’s Mailbox Money.

In addition to running All Money In, Nip also owns a clothing store on L.A.’s infamous Slauson Ave called, The Marathon Clothing.

Watch the Sergio-directed video above.