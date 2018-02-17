The Notorious B.I.G. scores his fifth million-selling album in the U.S., as his 2007 release Greatest Hits climbs past the million sales mark. The set sold 4,000 copies in the week ending Feb. 8 (up a whopping 339 percent), according to Nielsen Music, pushing the album’s sales to 1.003 million.

The album’s big sales surge is owed to how the title was sale priced for only $4.99 in the iTunes Store during the tracking week.

On the Billboard 200 albums chart, the set climbs 158-74 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned (up 61 percent).

All five of The Notorious B.I.G.’s solo albums have now each sold at least a million copies. His best-seller is Life After Death (5.36 million), followed by Ready to Die (3.87 million), Born Again (1.96 million) and Duets: The Final Chapter (1.17 million). Life After Death, Born Again and Greatest Hits all reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Ready to Die peaked at No. 15, and Duets: The Final Chapter topped out at No. 3.

The Notorious B.I.G. has one more album in his catalog, the 2017 collaborative set The King & I with Faith Evans. It has sold 24,000 copies and topped out at No. 65.

In total, The Notorious B.I.G. has sold 13.4 million albums in the U.S.

This article was originally published on Billboard.