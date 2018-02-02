On Wednesday (Jan. 31 ), Octavia Spencer joined the likes of other stars, such as Ellen DeGeneres, as she announced that she’s planning to buy out a theatre in “an underserved community” for the Black Panther premiere. The reason is to ensure “all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.” Spencer will be in Mississippi for the February 16 premiere and will announce an exact time and location soon.

This isn’t the first time the Academy Award-winning actress has done this; for the premiere of her previous historic movie Hidden Figures (a film about three black women mathematicians who broke ground for NASA) she treated a low-income community in Los Angeles to a screening.

Because representation is so important, many organizations are planning to offer the same sort of events. A number of GoFundMe pages appeared across the internet which has inspired the evolution of the #BlackPantherChallenge. Started by New York’s Frederick Joseph, the challenge went viral and has inspired people across the country to help raise money for children to see the Marvel movie.

This prompted Little Miss Flint, formerly known as Mari Copeny, to start a campaign with her cousins so the children of Flint, Mich., could see the movie in their hometown. The sense of community surrounding the movie may have contributed to it already outselling blockbusters like Captain America: Civil War in pre-sale tickets.