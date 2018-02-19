An Ohio pastor, his wife and teenage daughter are facing felony charges over an armed attack on a Sunday school teacher over the weekend, the Associated Press reports.

Anthony Morris, a 49-year-old pastor at Toledo’s St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, his wife, Zelda Morris, 46, and their 19-year-old daughter, Kamali Morris, stand accused of ambushing and robbing Nickema Turner.

Turner, 39, told police that she and her daughter were seated in church for Sunday service, when Kamali allegedly grabbed her by the hair.

Zelda allegedly punched Turner in the face and dumped items out of her purse to steal, including a stun gun, prescription bottles, and an iPhone.

Turner’s phone has since been recovered by authorities, according to the Toledo Blade.

In a 911 call, Turner can be heard recounting the attack, and accusing Anthony of pulling a gun and threatening her life.

According to the police report, Zelda allegedly told Turner’s daughter: “You wanna know why this happened? It happened because your mom slept with my husband.”

The family fled the scene after the alleged attack.

Anthony and Zelda were arrested for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony. Their daughter faces the same charges but had yet to be apprehended, according to reports.

Turner was treated for injuries at the church.