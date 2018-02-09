On last night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, houseguest and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman tearfully told her housemate, TV personality Ross Mathews, about her brief time serving in Donald Trump’s administration. As it appears, a lot of people were calling her tears phony, stating that she was playing to the cameras to make compelling television.

Many Twitter users argued that she willingly joined the Trump administration, and that her tears will garner no sympathy from a majority of viewers, especially since she is a reality television veteran who knows what she’s doing.

“Stop sharing that video of Omarosa’s crying act on #CelebrityBigBrother,” one Twitter user wrote. “She is a phony and should not be trusted – even (and especially) when she is saying what you want to hear. DON’T DO IT.” Another user tweeted “…@OMAROSA crying on @CBSBigBrother is a pathetic attempt at marketing. This woman had access to the White House and is now on another reality show whispering “secrets” as if we don’t know there are mics everywhere!”

Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE strong back women but @OMAROSA crying on @CBSBigBrother is a pathetic attempt at marketing. This woman had access to the White House and is now on another reality show whispering “secrets” as if we don’t know there are mics everywhere! #fuckedupUSA — Slightly Angry Asian (@AngryandAsian) February 9, 2018

Stop sharing that video of Omarosa’s crying act on #CelebrityBigBrother. She is a phony and should not be trusted – even (and especially) when she is saying what you want to hear. DON’T DO IT. — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) February 8, 2018

Omarosa just trying to give the chubby guy a heart attack. Crying her butt off about how bad it was ehen she had her damn WEDDING over there. pic.twitter.com/jjAaVDMuQJ — 😄 BoringDudeV1.0 ℹ (@puggysharps) February 9, 2018

Omarosa is crying because she knows this show is her final footage before secret service kidnaps her #BBCELEB — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) February 9, 2018

In the clip of the conversation, Mathews explains that as a citizen and voter, he didn’t understand why she joined the administration. Omarosa, who has known Trump since her first stint on The Apprentice, explained that she was trying to help America, not him.

“I felt like it was a call of duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” she told him in whispers, as Mathews looks visibly stressed. “It was always about the country. I was haunted by tweets every single day, like, what is he gonna tweet next?”

Later, she explains how she tried to be the person to control how Trump acts, however, her efforts caused her to be isolated by the entire administration.

“All the people around him attacked me…’keep her away, don’t give her access…’ it’s not my circus, not my monkeys, I wish I could say it’s not my problem.”

When asked if the American people should be worried, she shook her head ‘yes.’

“It’s not gonna be okay, it’s not,” she said.