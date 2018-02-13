Omarosa Manigault Newman may be out of the White House as a former aide, but isn’t done talking about her experience working under the Trump administration.

On the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother (Feb. 12) the former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison shared her views on vice president Mike Pence and his “scary” ways. While calling him extreme, the former reality star talked about her time working with the politician. As she compared President Donald Trump to Pence, she told housemates Keisha Knight Pulliam (who was later evicted), comedian Ross Mathews and Metta World Peace (?) the the world would be better off with Trump.

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she said. “We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President. That’s all I’m saying. He’s extreme.”

As she continued to spill the tea America isn’t really interested in, Omarosa explained Pence’s very tight connection to his faith. “He thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I’m like, Jesus ain’t saying that. He’s scary,” she added.

Many fans are over Manigault’s attempts at rebranding. Previously she shared how she was haunted by her experience in the White House, but her tears did little to help.

Another figure who share these sentiments was principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah, as he says the White House does not take her views very seriously. “Omarosa was fired three times on The Apprentice, and this was the fourth time we let her go,” Shah told Politico. “She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now.”

Welp. Watch the clip up top.

