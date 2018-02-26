Omarosa Compares Working In The White House To A Plantation

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s time at the Big Brother house came to an end this week, but the recently outset White House employee still had plenty to say about her former friend President Donald Trump.

On Sunday (Feb. 25) during the Big Brother finale, Omarosa shared more reflections on the White House while considering plans to write a tell-all about her experience. “I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime,” she said via Page Six. The veteran reality star was the 14th person from Trump’s team to “resign” from the reportedly troubled administration. Omarosa went on to share her disappointment with Trump and the loyalty she had for the businessman.

“I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted,” she added. “All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty—I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and I’m now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f**ked up,’ and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

Before saying her goodbyes, another clip featured Omarosa’s most notable quotes, like the moment she compared the White House to working on a plantation. “All I had was my word, [but] now I feel like I’m emancipated,” she said. “I feel like I just got freed off of a plantation.”

Before heading out of the house, Omarosa continued her rebranding liberation journey with a speech on diversity and bigotry. “We are facing a pivotal moment in this country, but we cannot allow hatred, division, and bigotry to tear us down,” she said. “We are one nation under God, and with the power of the vote, the ballot, and bringing our diversity to allow us to unite, we can change this country to be together, united under God.”

