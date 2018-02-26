Oprah Winfrey is making all the stops to promote the upcoming film, A Wrinkle In Time. During one of the visits on her press tour however, the actress discussed the ongoing controversy between her and Mo’Nique and dropped some life lessons that we all should live by.

Oprah sat down with Global Grind on Feb. 24, alongside her co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. After chatting about the movie, O dropped some gems regarding her public silence. “It’s impossible,” Oprah said of why she hasn’t clapped back at Mo’Nique. “It’s a law that if you meet negative with negative you will just have a combustive negative force of energy.”

As previously reported, Mo’Nique has accused Oprah and other Hollywood heavyweights, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry of blackballing her from the industry after allegedly spreading rumors that she was difficult to work with. Mo’Nique’s beef with Oprah also reportedly stems from a previous episode on The Oprah Winfrey Show around 2010.

But all that aside, it looks like Oprah has wiped her hands of the bad vibes. “You can’t meet negative energy where it is, you have to rise above it, you have to transcend it. You have to be the light. It only takes a little bit of light to banish the darkness, it takes a lot of darkness to overcome the light,” she added. “It takes just a little bit of light and we are warriors of the light. I would never stoop to try to meet somebody where they are negatively. Don’t care who they are.”

Mo’Nique maintains her side of the story. The Oscar winner has done a number of interviews discussing her issues with Oprah, Daniels, and Perry, as well as her motives for accusing Netflix of gender and color bias.

Check out Oprah’s full thoughts in the video below.