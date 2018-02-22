Whenever a high profile celebrity speaks out against Donald Trump’s consequential verbiage, he usually responds via Twitter in a swift manner. He’s aimed his comments at figures like JAY-Z to more recently Oprah Winfrey, who decided to acknowledge the 71-year-old’s remarks during a sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres.

Winfrey was asked for her thoughts on Trump’s reaction to her past 60 Minutes segment where he called the entertainment mogul’s line of questioning “biased and slanted,” and said her research was based on incorrect facts.

To that statement, Winfrey made a gesture that displays an unbothered state of mind. “I woke up and I just thought…” she said before shrugging off her reaction. “…I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought ‘what?'”

Winfrey’s comments were preceded by Trump’s critique of her political conversation on the award-winning newsmagazine show. On Feb. 19, he called for Winfrey to run for president again, writing, “Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

The 60 Minutes segment posed as a roundtable discussion for a select number of Michigan residents that voted for Trump and those that despise his policies. The group also tackled stricter gun laws, a topic that has reached a boiling point after the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., school (Feb. 14). An AR-15 was used by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz to carry out the destruction.

Following rallies held this week, former President Barack Obama supported the students that are taking a stand against gun violence.