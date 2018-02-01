It looks like other public figures are continuing to distance themselves from Russell Simmons following a string of sexual misconduct and rape allegations that have been attached to his name.

According to the New York Times, Oprah Winfrey’s forthcoming book, “The Wisdom of Sundays,” will not feature notes from Simmons, a decision that Winfrey and her publisher made together. The timing of the resolution is still unknown.

Simmons’ contributions to the “spiritual advice book” revolved around his relationship with meditation and health. Winfrey’s book also draws inspiration from her Super Soul Sunday series on OWN.

The 60-year-old has shared his stance on the reports and initially tried to start a #NotMe movement. That quickly stalled out after he received backlash for his actions, and even received a response from his ex-wife and mother of his two children, fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons.

“These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time,” she said on her Instagram account. “I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities.”