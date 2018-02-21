Even though Oprah Winfrey repeatedly said she’s not planning to align herself with politics, at least we know what side of gun control history she would stand on if she trailblazed that arena.

Following the shooting deaths of 17 people at Parkland, Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Feb. 14), the mogul decided to further the efforts of the March For Our Lives campaign to bring awareness to the necessary need for gun control in America.

Winfrey’s donation follows that of George and Amal Clooney, who also donated $500,000 to the initiative. “These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH,” Winfrey tweeted, “and our voices will be heard.”

The march will happen nationally as well as Washington, D.C. on Mar. 24. In a mission statement published on the group’s website, the focus will be placed on school safety and the fear that students are met with as they walk into school each day.

“School safety is not a political issue. There cannot be two sides to doing everything in our power to ensure the lives and futures of children who are at risk of dying when they should be learning, playing, and growing. The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues. No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country. Every kid in this country now goes to school wondering if this day might be their last. We live in fear.”

