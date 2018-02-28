Oscars 2018: Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel & Gael Garcia Bernal To Perform ‘Coco’ Theme Song

Natalia LaFourcade, Miguel and Gael Garcia Bernal are set to perform “Remember Me,” from the animated film Coco, at the 2018 Oscars.

The theme for the Mexican culture-themed Pixar production is up for best original song. LaFourcade and Miguel sing “Remember Me” together on the soundtrack, while Garcia Bernal, who voiced the character Hector in the movie, sings on a Spanish version of the song.

“Remember Me” was composed by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the songwriting couple who won an Oscar for “Let It Go” from Disney’s 2013 sensation Frozen.

Coco is nominated in the best animated feature film category.

