The social activism of the 2010’s can be traced to Travyon Martin, the unarmed teen who’s death inspired the Black Lives Matter movement and placed a microscope on troubling police practices.

But in between political pundits and protests lies the true legacy of Martin. With Monday (Feb. 26) marking the sixth anniversary of his death, the Paramount Network released a teaser to Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. The docu-series will share narratives about the teen’s life and legacy, inspired by Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, the book by Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

In 2012, the 17-year-old was killed by former neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. While charged with second-degree murder, Zimmerman was acquittal lead to debates on race and gun reform. The project was first announced in April 2017, after the release of the mogul’s critically acclaimed docu-series on Kalief Browder in March 2017. The Weinstein Company has been etched out of all producer credits, as well as Lisa Bloom’s 2014 book Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice, which was originally listed as source material last year.

Executive proucers now include Mr. Carter, Sybrina Fulton, Tracy Martin, Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Nick Sandow. Furst and Nason are also co-directors on the project.

Paramount’s decision to share racial and social narratives will also be seen in the upcoming documentary, I Am MLK Jr.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres in July.

