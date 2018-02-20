A mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday (Feb. 14) has rocked the nation and ignited the gun control conversation again. Instead of addressing what can be done to prevent similar incidents from happening, President Donald Trump used it as an opportunity to shame the FBI and its investigation into Russian collusion.

“Very sad the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter… They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion,” he tweeted.

CNBC reports Trump was referring to the FBI admitting it failed to investigate a warning that the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people at the Florida high school possessed a gun with a desire to kill. Trump’s insensitive tweets angered some students and they fired back via twitter.

17 innocent people were brutally murdered at my school, a place where they should have felt safe. Their lives were gone in an instant. You are the President of the United States and you have the audacity to put this on Russia as an excuse. I guess I should expect that from you. https://t.co/phOg97PJoD — taylor // #NEVERAGAIN (@tayloryon_) February 18, 2018

…my friends were brutally murdered and you have the nerve to make this about Russia. I can not believe this https://t.co/JoEasIsu3V — kyra (@longlivekcx) February 18, 2018

Oh my god. 17 OF MY CLASSMATES AND FRIENDS ARE GONE AND YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO MAKE THIS ABOUT RUSSIA???!! HAVE A DAMN HEART. You can keep all of your fake and meaningless “thoughts and prayers”. https://t.co/al9DWBM2AW — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 18, 2018

You know what isn't acceptable? Blaming everyone but the shooter and the lack of gun control in our country. You even blamed the students. We did report him, we tried. But how were we supposed to know what would happen? Your lack of sympathy proves how pitiful of a person you are https://t.co/32L1z0hhZJ — carly (@car_nove) February 18, 2018

17 of my classmates are gone. That’s 17 futures, 17 children, and 17 friends stolen. But you’re right, it always has to be about you. How silly of me to forget. #neveragain https://t.co/i6Hldlo0Aq — Aly Sheehy (@Aly_Sheehy) February 18, 2018

Trump tweeted about the tragedy the day of, sending “prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting” and posed with a couple survivors on Instagram. In an effort to pressure Congress and the administration into changing gun control laws, locals and other survivors have started the hashtag movement #NeverAgain and #DouglasStrong.