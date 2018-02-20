Parkland Shooting Survivors Blast President Donald Trump’s Insensitive Tweet
A mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday (Feb. 14) has rocked the nation and ignited the gun control conversation again. Instead of addressing what can be done to prevent similar incidents from happening, President Donald Trump used it as an opportunity to shame the FBI and its investigation into Russian collusion.
“Very sad the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter… They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion,” he tweeted.
CNBC reports Trump was referring to the FBI admitting it failed to investigate a warning that the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people at the Florida high school possessed a gun with a desire to kill. Trump’s insensitive tweets angered some students and they fired back via twitter.
Trump tweeted about the tragedy the day of, sending “prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting” and posed with a couple survivors on Instagram. In an effort to pressure Congress and the administration into changing gun control laws, locals and other survivors have started the hashtag movement #NeverAgain and #DouglasStrong.