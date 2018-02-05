Adrenaline or alcohol may be to blame for some behavior seen last night when thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took the streets to celebrate the cities first win with reports of vandalism and looting.

Before the stories came piling in Sunday evening (Feb.4), the takedown traffic lights and street poles were seen on social media just after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots. Fans headed to Center City and city hall in all smiles as others were seen flipping cars on Broad and Walnut streets.

I just got hit with a parking light pic.twitter.com/FflzyY5JDe — adam ferrone (@_rone) February 5, 2018

THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA IS BURNING DOWN pic.twitter.com/lcbHLd894P — Lani (@lanictom) February 5, 2018

WPVI reports damage was also done to the Ritz Carlton after a group of people stood on the hotel’s awning.

The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

The windows of Macy’s were also shattered. Ajennah Amir, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, confirmed to CNN that most of the vandalized acts were isolated. Philadelphia Police arrested three people related to disturbances while a small number of fans were hospitalized with injuries. “Tens of thousands came out and celebrated this amazing victory last night, and but for a handful of bad actors the celebration was peaceful and jubilant. There were only 3 arrests,” the mayor’s office said Monday morning.

Amid the vandalism, there were some positive moments.

Fans united to sing the Philly National Anthem, also known as Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”

Meek on Meek on Meek. Please peep the aluminum foil Lombardi trophy floating in the crowd. #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/GSQh7Pk2Dr — Fabiola Cineas (@FabiolaCineas) February 5, 2018

There was also an officer very happy about the big win.

Happiest @PhillyPolice officer, Mark Lapenta, of the 22nd District, celebrating with fans at @TempleUniv pic.twitter.com/44Ia9F3gvR — Robert Moran (@RobertMoran215) February 5, 2018

