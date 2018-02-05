History was made Sunday night (Feb. 4) during Super Bowl LII when the Philadelphia Eagles won for the first time in franchise history. The win against Tom Brady and The Patriots calls for a celebration, but some Eagles players made it clear they won’t be celebrating in the White House.

READ Philadelphia Eagles Fans Take Super Bowl Celebration Too Far With Vandalism & Looting

Days leading up to the Super Bowl, several players said if the team won the Super Bowl, they would skip the White House visit with Trump, wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive end Chris Long and safety Malcolm Jenkins being the most vocal according to NJ.com.

“No, I’m not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?” Long told the “Pardon My Take” podcast last Sunday (Jan. 28). After the win, Jenkins appeared on CNN Monday morning (Feb. 5) to reiterate his decision.

“Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending,” Jenkins told CNN. “I’m about creating positive change in the communities that I come from whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana or this entire country. I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for [economic] and educational advancement in communities of color and low-income communities.”

Philadelphia Eagles safety and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins says, "I personally do not anticipate attending (a victory event at the White House)" https://t.co/y3iENKNvfu pic.twitter.com/kLZa2Wq2Vr — New Day (@NewDay) February 5, 2018

Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem inspired other players to do the same. President Donald Trump still feels some type of way about the protest. Since September, President Donald Trump has pressured the NFL to fire or suspend players that followed Kaepernick’s lead, even subtweeting (in real life) about it in his State of the Union address last Tuesday (Jan. 30).

“Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance and why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” Trump said.

Players from the New England Patriots skipped on visiting the White House last year, Long being one of them, according to Huffington Post.