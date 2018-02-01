Royce Da 5’9″ and DJ Premier have another fully loaded album on the way under their PRhyme moniker. Set to be released on March 16, the rap veterans are coming back with 17 new tracks for their collaborative sequel.

On one of the project’s lyrically stacked bonus tracks, “Era,” New York City’s Dave East delivers some new school smoke along his big brothers.

Listen to the new tracks from PRhyme 2 below. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes now.