PRhyme Releases New Video For “Era” Featuring Dave East

DJ Premier and Royce da 5’9″–collectively known as PRhyme– gifted hip-hop heads with the release of their self-tilted debut album back in 2014. As we step into 2018, the duo is ready to come through with the second installment of PRhyme.

READ: Interview: Royce Da 5’9 Drops A Hint About ‘PRhyme 2

The album’s first single,”Era,” featuring Dave East was released earlier this week. Today (Feb. 2), Preem, Royce and Dave East delivered the song’s visuals.

Directed by Jacob Arden McClure, the clip catches Royce and East inside of a warehouse spitting witticism as they’re surrounded by characters from different backgrounds such as a b-boy, preacher, politician, among others.

Of course the sixteens are loaded with potency and wittiness.

“I pop the Ruger and pop the new some/The extra extensive extent we’ve gone/To send you in witness protection, exit with this throne/I can hit you niggas ex or I can get you niggas X/Or I can get you niggas XXXTENTACION,” raps Royce.

READ: Interview: DJ Premier Reflects On His Battles With Pete Rock, ‘PRhyme 2′ & More

Dave East raps: “Raspy but I’m classy, knockin’ André and Big Boi (yeah!)/OutKasts of my generation, I ain’t never fit in (never!)/Now I’m blowin’ sour in clubs, I could never get in (light up!).”