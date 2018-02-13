Veteran New York producer Chylow “Chyskillz” Parker recently passed away from a heart attack, according to his friends and family. Most known for his production with Onyx, the accomplished Queens native made a name for himself in the early ’90s with hits like “Throw Ya Gunz” and “Slam” (with Jam Master Jay). Chyskillz also worked with seminal rap acts like LL Cool J and Public Enemy.

“Just got sad news that Producer “Chyskillz” passed away from a Heart Attack. We All Know Him Mainly From His Incredible Production Of The Entire ONYX LP: “Bacdafucup” Which Is A Certified Classic Multi Platinum Album Staple In Our Hip-Hlp Culture… Condolences To His Family… R.I.P. JMJ and BIG DS. Salute Fredro, Sticky Fingaz and Sonny Seeza…,” wrote his longtime friend DJ Premier on Instagram.

Onyx also sent an official message to their fans on Twitter, “We learned today with great sadness of the passing of our brother, Chylow “Chyskillz” Parker. Our love and prayers go out to his family. At this moment and always, we acknowledge his extraordinary contribution to the ONYX legacy, which lives on in the music.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the producer’s untimely passing.

