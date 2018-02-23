Reggae phenom Protoje debuts the animated lyric video for his latest love stricken tune, “Bout Noon,” on VIBE.com today (Feb 23). Produced by Winta James and Lamont “Monty” Savory, the addictive track leads the charge for Pro’s forthcoming fourth studio album.

“I wrote this song on a flight home after an extensive summer of touring,” says Protoje about the groovy new song. “I was looking forward to being home, in my house, with my lady and family. I think everybody can relate to missing someone or something. This song can be something you groove to as you make your way back to that.”

Protoje’s new LP will serve as his first full length solo project since 2015’s Ancient Future release. The Jamaican star also plans to hit the road once again this summer on a slew of festival and pop-up concert dates.

Watch the “Bout Noon” video below.