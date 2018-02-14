TDE’s Punch Offers More Food For Thought With “On 1 (Freestyle)”

One of the brainchilds behind TDE, Punch is just as talented as the artists that he helps groom. Whenever his spirit says so, he quietly releases jewels to the masses.

Today (Feb. 14), Punch delivers “On 1 (Freestyle),” following the June releases of “2010 Vision.” As expected, the Left Coast CEO/rapper doesn’t waste a word as he drops morally uplifting rhymes.

“Inspired by the hieroglyphic on the gym wall/As I escape the pitfalls of this system, I dips off/Until my own consciousness, rocket shifts, lift off/Catching brain cancer thinking these thoughts,” raps Punch.

Punch is very sporadic with his releases. But when he does drop, his rhymes are better than 90 percent of the rappers that drop every week.

Back in 2016, Punch sat with Billboard, where he admitted that he would release an album.

“I think I’mma do a project for sure,” Punch said to Billboard. “I think I’m going to finally finish it because I write a lot and I record every so often. I think I’m just gonna go ahead and knock it out at this point.”

Punch continued.

“I’m starting to get that itch more and more. Before, it was like, ‘OK, I write a little bit, I can rap. Let me put it down for fun, it’s cool.’ At this point, it’s starting to turn into a burning. I really want to do it now.”

Stream “On 1″ below.

